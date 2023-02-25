Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Florida International

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 8-21; Florida International 13-15

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 87-82 to the Texas-El Paso Miners. Guard John Williams Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Texas-San Antonio lost to the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 106-66. The top scorer for Texas-San Antonio was guard DJ Richards (19 points).

Florida International is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Florida International is now 13-15 while Texas-San Antonio sits at 8-21. The Panthers are 5-9 after losses this year, the Roadrunners 5-15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Panthers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last 11 games against Florida International.