Who's Playing
Texas-San Antonio @ Florida International
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 8-21; Florida International 13-15
What to Know
Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Florida International Panthers and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Florida International was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 87-82 to the Texas-El Paso Miners. One thing holding the Panthers back was the mediocre play of guard John Williams Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio took a serious blow against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday, falling 106-66. The top scorer for Texas-San Antonio was guard DJ Richards (19 points).
Florida International is now 13-15 while Texas-San Antonio sits at 8-21. Florida International is 5-9 after losses this season, the Roadrunners 5-15.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last 11 games against Florida International.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Florida International 77 vs. Texas-San Antonio 72
- Jan 27, 2022 - Texas-San Antonio 73 vs. Florida International 66
- Feb 06, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 90 vs. Florida International 47
- Feb 05, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 87 vs. Florida International 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Florida International 90 vs. Texas-San Antonio 83
- Feb 07, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 100 vs. Florida International 67
- Jan 11, 2018 - Florida International 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 76
- Feb 23, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 69 vs. Florida International 67
- Jan 14, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 57 vs. Florida International 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Florida International 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 65
- Jan 21, 2016 - Florida International 72 vs. Texas-San Antonio 56