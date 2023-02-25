Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Florida International

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 8-21; Florida International 13-15

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Florida International Panthers and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Florida International was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 87-82 to the Texas-El Paso Miners. One thing holding the Panthers back was the mediocre play of guard John Williams Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio took a serious blow against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday, falling 106-66. The top scorer for Texas-San Antonio was guard DJ Richards (19 points).

Florida International is now 13-15 while Texas-San Antonio sits at 8-21. Florida International is 5-9 after losses this season, the Roadrunners 5-15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last 11 games against Florida International.