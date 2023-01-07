Who's Playing

UAB @ Florida International

Current Records: UAB 12-3; Florida International 7-7

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Panthers should still be riding high after a victory, while UAB will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Thursday, Florida International narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Charlotte 49ers 62-60. Florida International's guard Denver Jones did his thing and had 20 points in addition to eight boards.

Speaking of close games: UAB was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 88-86 to the Florida Atlantic Owls. The top scorer for UAB was guard Jordan Walker (21 points).

The Panthers' victory brought them up to 7-7 while the Blazers' loss pulled them down to 12-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida International is 38th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.4 on average. UAB's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 86.5 points per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won five out of their last eight games against Florida International.