Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Clemson 12-5, Florida State 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clemson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Clemson has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Clemson fought the good fight in their overtime game against Georgia Tech on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Yellow Jackets by a score of 93-90. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Saturday (89), Clemson still had to take the loss.

Despite the loss, Clemson had strong showings from PJ Hall, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 17 rebounds, and Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Hall scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Hunter, who scored 18 points.

Even though they lost, Clemson were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Florida State entered their tilt with Miami with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Seminoles walked away with an 84-75 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday. That's two games straight that Florida State has won by exactly nine points.

Among those leading the charge was Cameron Corhen, who scored 16 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Baba Miller, who scored nine points along with eight rebounds.

The Tigers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-5 record this season. As for the Seminoles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.9 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Clemson against Florida State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 94-54 victory. With Clemson ahead 47-26 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Florida State and Clemson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.