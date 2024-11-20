Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Florida State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 32-23 lead against Hofstra.

Florida State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Hofstra 4-0, Florida State 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Florida State Seminoles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Pride pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Seminoles.

On Saturday, Hofstra needed a bit of extra time to put away Massachusetts. They managed a 75-71 victory over the Minutemen. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 145.5 point over/under.

Among those leading the charge was Cruz Davis, who had 21 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jean Aranguren, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Florida State entered their game against Florida on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Florida State took an 87-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Florida. The loss was the Seminoles' first of the season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jamir Watkins, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Tarleton State on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they lost, Florida State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Hofstra's win bumped their record up to 4-0. As for Florida State, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-1.

Hofstra was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida State in their previous meeting back in November of 2015, winning 82-77. Will Hofstra repeat their success, or does Florida State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.