Miami Hurricanes @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Miami 15-15, Florida State 15-15

What to Know

Florida State is 9-1 against Miami since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Florida State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They lost to the Panthers on the road by a decisive 88-73 margin. Florida State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Cam Corhen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Darin Green Jr., who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They took a 67-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

The Seminoles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, they dropped their record down to 15-15 with that loss, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Florida State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Florida State is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Florida State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.