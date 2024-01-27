Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: N. Carolina 16-3, Florida State 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Donald L. Tucker Center. N. Carolina is coming into the match hot, having won their last nine games.

N. Carolina has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 21 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Demon Deacons with a sharp 85-64 win on Monday. The score was close at the half, but N. Carolina pulled away in the second half with 52 points.

Among those leading the charge was RJ Davis, who scored 36 points. Those 36 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Elliot Cadeau, who scored 14 points.

Syracuse typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Florida State proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 85-69 win over the Orange. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.2% better than the opposition, as Florida State's was.

Florida State can attribute much of their success to Jamir Watkins, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Primo Spears was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with six assists.

The Tar Heels pushed their record up to 16-3 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 21.89 points. As for the Seminoles, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as N. Carolina and Florida State are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. N. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.5 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, N. Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

N. Carolina is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Florida State.