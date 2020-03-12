How to watch Florida State vs. Clemson: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Clemson @ Florida State

Regular Season Records: Clemson 16-15; Florida State 26-5

Last Season Records: Florida State 27-7; Clemson 19-13

What to Know

The #4 Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum in the third round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney.

FSU had enough points to win and then some against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, taking their contest 80-62. The top scorers for the Seminoles were center Balsa Koprivica (15 points) and center Dominik Olejniczak (14 points).

Meanwhile, Clemson earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They secured a 69-64 W over the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to forward Aamir Simms, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten boards, and guard Al-Amir Dawes, who had 18 points.

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, FSU and Clemson were neck-and-neck, but FSU came up empty-handed after a 70-69 defeat. A big part of the Seminoles' success was guard Devin Vassell, so Clemson will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 133

Series History

Florida State have won seven out of their last ten games against Clemson.