How to watch Florida State vs. Clemson: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Florida State vs. Clemson basketball game
Who's Playing
Clemson @ Florida State
Regular Season Records: Clemson 16-15; Florida State 26-5
Last Season Records: Florida State 27-7; Clemson 19-13
What to Know
The #4 Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum in the third round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney.
FSU had enough points to win and then some against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, taking their contest 80-62. The top scorers for the Seminoles were center Balsa Koprivica (15 points) and center Dominik Olejniczak (14 points).
Meanwhile, Clemson earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They secured a 69-64 W over the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to forward Aamir Simms, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten boards, and guard Al-Amir Dawes, who had 18 points.
FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, FSU and Clemson were neck-and-neck, but FSU came up empty-handed after a 70-69 defeat. A big part of the Seminoles' success was guard Devin Vassell, so Clemson will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 133
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won seven out of their last ten games against Clemson.
- Feb 29, 2020 - Clemson 70 vs. Florida State 69
- Dec 08, 2019 - Florida State 72 vs. Clemson 53
- Feb 19, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 64
- Jan 22, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 68
- Feb 28, 2018 - Clemson 76 vs. Florida State 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Florida State 81 vs. Clemson 79
- Feb 25, 2017 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 74
- Feb 05, 2017 - Florida State 109 vs. Clemson 61
- Jan 30, 2016 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 65
- Jan 02, 2016 - Clemson 84 vs. Florida State 75
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma St. odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas remains No. 1
Bill Self's Jayhawks are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12...
-
Bubble Watch: Thursday's teams in action
Five teams on the bubble are in action Thursday
-
Creighton vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Creighton vs. St. John's matchup...
-
Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
CBB expert picks: March 12 best bets
Brad Evans nailed his 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, predicting a Michigan vs. Villanova National...
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 ACC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 ACC Tournament action throughout the event