Who's Playing
Clemson @ Florida State
Current Records: Clemson 17-4; Florida State 7-14
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the #24 Clemson Tigers will be on the road. Clemson and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 75-69 at home and FSU taking the second 81-80.
Clemson took their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday by a conclusive 72-51 score. Clemson got double-digit scores from four players: center PJ Hall (17), guard Brevin Galloway (14), forward Hunter Tyson (12), and forward Chauncey Wiggins (12).
Meanwhile, FSU has to be hurting after a devastating 86-63 defeat at the hands of the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Tuesday. Guard Darin Green Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for the Seminoles; Green Jr. finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
The Tigers' win brought them up to 17-4 while FSU's loss pulled them down to 7-14. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Clemson have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 18th in college basketball. Less enviably, FSU is 47th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Clemson.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Florida State 81 vs. Clemson 80
- Feb 02, 2022 - Clemson 75 vs. Florida State 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Florida State 80 vs. Clemson 61
- Dec 29, 2020 - Clemson 77 vs. Florida State 67
- Feb 29, 2020 - Clemson 70 vs. Florida State 69
- Dec 08, 2019 - Florida State 72 vs. Clemson 53
- Feb 19, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 64
- Jan 22, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 68
- Feb 28, 2018 - Clemson 76 vs. Florida State 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Florida State 81 vs. Clemson 79
- Feb 25, 2017 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 74
- Feb 05, 2017 - Florida State 109 vs. Clemson 61
- Jan 30, 2016 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 65
- Jan 02, 2016 - Clemson 84 vs. Florida State 75