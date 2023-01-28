Who's Playing

Clemson @ Florida State

Current Records: Clemson 17-4; Florida State 7-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the #24 Clemson Tigers will be on the road. Clemson and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 75-69 at home and FSU taking the second 81-80.

Clemson took their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday by a conclusive 72-51 score. Clemson got double-digit scores from four players: center PJ Hall (17), guard Brevin Galloway (14), forward Hunter Tyson (12), and forward Chauncey Wiggins (12).

Meanwhile, FSU has to be hurting after a devastating 86-63 defeat at the hands of the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Tuesday. Guard Darin Green Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for the Seminoles; Green Jr. finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Tigers' win brought them up to 17-4 while FSU's loss pulled them down to 7-14. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Clemson have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 18th in college basketball. Less enviably, FSU is 47th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Clemson.