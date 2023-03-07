Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Florida State
Regular Season Records: Georgia Tech 14-17; Florida State 9-22
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Florida State Seminoles are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Georgia Tech will be strutting in after a win while the Seminoles will be stumbling in from a loss.
Georgia Tech beat the Boston College Eagles 73-65 this past Saturday. The Yellow Jackets' guard Miles Kelly filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points.
Meanwhile, a victory for FSU just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 82-60 defeat to the Virginia Tech Hokies might stick with them for a while. FSU was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Matthew Cleveland wasn't much of a difference maker for FSU; Cleveland finished with ten points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 33 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Yellow Jackets are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, Georgia Tech lost to the Seminoles on the road by a decisive 75-64 margin. Can Georgia Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $225.00
Odds
The Yellow Jackets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won six out of their last 11 games against Georgia Tech.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Florida State 75 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Jan 26, 2022 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Florida State 61
- Mar 13, 2021 - Georgia Tech 80 vs. Florida State 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Tech 76 vs. Florida State 65
- Dec 15, 2020 - Florida State 74 vs. Georgia Tech 61
- Dec 31, 2019 - Florida State 70 vs. Georgia Tech 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Florida State 69 vs. Georgia Tech 47
- Feb 02, 2019 - Florida State 59 vs. Georgia Tech 49
- Jan 24, 2018 - Florida State 88 vs. Georgia Tech 77
- Jan 25, 2017 - Georgia Tech 78 vs. Florida State 56
- Feb 17, 2016 - Georgia Tech 86 vs. Florida State 80