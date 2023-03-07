Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Florida State

Regular Season Records: Georgia Tech 14-17; Florida State 9-22

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Florida State Seminoles are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Georgia Tech will be strutting in after a win while the Seminoles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Georgia Tech beat the Boston College Eagles 73-65 this past Saturday. The Yellow Jackets' guard Miles Kelly filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points.

Meanwhile, a victory for FSU just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 82-60 defeat to the Virginia Tech Hokies might stick with them for a while. FSU was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Matthew Cleveland wasn't much of a difference maker for FSU; Cleveland finished with ten points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Yellow Jackets are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, Georgia Tech lost to the Seminoles on the road by a decisive 75-64 margin. Can Georgia Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $225.00

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last 11 games against Georgia Tech.