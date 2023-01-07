Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Florida State

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-6; Florida State 4-11

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Georgia Tech and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Yellow Jackets will be strutting in after a victory while FSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Georgia Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 win. Four players on Georgia Tech scored in the double digits: guard Lance Terry (24), guard Miles Kelly (20), guard Dallan Coleman (14), and forward Jalon Moore (10).

Meanwhile, FSU's 2022 ended with an 86-67 loss against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. Despite the loss, the Seminoles had strong showings from guard Caleb Mills, who had 18 points, and guard Matthew Cleveland, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Cleveland has had at least ten rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Georgia Tech's win brought them up to 8-6 while FSU's loss pulled them down to 4-11. Georgia Tech is 3-4 after wins this year, and the Seminoles are 3-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a 3-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Florida State and Georgia Tech both have five wins in their last ten games.