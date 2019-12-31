How to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ No. 18 Florida State

Current Records: Georgia Tech 6-6; Florida State 11-2

What to Know

The #18 Florida State Seminoles will stay at home another game and welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU is coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.

The stars were brightly shining for the Seminoles in an 88-71 win over the North Alabama Lions on Saturday. FSU got double-digit scores from five players: F Malik Osborne (14), C Balsa Koprivica (13), F Patrick Williams (12), G Anthony Polite (11), and G Trent Forrest (10).

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Georgia Tech in a 70-53 victory over the Hawaii Warriors last week. G Michael Devoe (18 points) and F Moses Wright (16 points) were the top scorers for Georgia Tech.

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 11-2 and the Yellow Jackets to 6-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Seminoles and the Yellow Jackets clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 11-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Florida State have won three out of their last five games against Georgia Tech.