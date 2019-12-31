How to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ No. 18 Florida State
Current Records: Georgia Tech 6-6; Florida State 11-2
What to Know
The #18 Florida State Seminoles will stay at home another game and welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU is coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.
The stars were brightly shining for the Seminoles in an 88-71 win over the North Alabama Lions on Saturday. FSU got double-digit scores from five players: F Malik Osborne (14), C Balsa Koprivica (13), F Patrick Williams (12), G Anthony Polite (11), and G Trent Forrest (10).
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Georgia Tech in a 70-53 victory over the Hawaii Warriors last week. G Michael Devoe (18 points) and F Moses Wright (16 points) were the top scorers for Georgia Tech.
FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 11-2 and the Yellow Jackets to 6-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Seminoles and the Yellow Jackets clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 11-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won three out of their last five games against Georgia Tech.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Florida State 69 vs. Georgia Tech 47
- Feb 02, 2019 - Florida State 59 vs. Georgia Tech 49
- Jan 24, 2018 - Florida State 88 vs. Georgia Tech 77
- Jan 25, 2017 - Georgia Tech 78 vs. Florida State 56
- Feb 17, 2016 - Georgia Tech 86 vs. Florida State 80
