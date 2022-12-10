Who's Playing

Louisville @ Florida State

Current Records: Louisville 0-8; Florida State 1-9

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a game against the Florida State Seminoles since March 7 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. U of L and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. Neither the Cardinals nor FSU could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for U of L on Sunday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 80-53 loss to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes might stick with them for a while. Guard El Ellis had a rough afternoon: he played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 1-for-10 shooting and six turnovers.

Meanwhile, FSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 62-57 to the Virginia Cavaliers. A silver lining for the Seminoles was the play of guard Darin Green Jr., who had 17 points.

The Cardinals are now 0-8 while FSU sits at 1-9. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L is stumbling into the contest with the 360th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.4 on average. FSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Florida State have won seven out of their last ten games against Louisville.