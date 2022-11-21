Who's Playing

Mercer @ Florida State

Current Records: Mercer 2-2; Florida State 0-4

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Mercer Bears at 6:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mercer will be strutting in after a win while the Seminoles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

FSU came up short against the Florida Gators this past Friday, falling 76-67. Guard Caleb Mills (21 points) was the top scorer for FSU.

Meanwhile, Mercer was able to grind out a solid victory over the Winthrop Eagles this past Saturday, winning 77-68.

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past four games.

The Seminoles are now 0-4 while the Bears sit at 2-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: FSU is stumbling into the contest with the 39th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average. Mercer's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 20th most points per game in college basketball at 88.3. Maybe that strength will give Mercer the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.