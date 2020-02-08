How to watch Florida State vs. Miami (Fla.): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Florida State

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 11-11; Florida State 19-3

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Hurricanes and the #8 Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Miami (Fla.) hasn't won a contest against FSU since Jan. 7 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Miami (Fla.) ended up a good deal behind the NC State Wolfpack when they played on Wednesday, losing 83-72. The top scorers for Miami (Fla.) were guard Harlond Beverly (20 points) and guard Dejan Vasiljevic (18 points).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, FSU beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 65-59 on Monday. FSU's forward Patrick Williams filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with nine boards.

Miami (Fla.) is now 11-11 while FSU sits at 19-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hurricanes enter the game with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But FSU comes into the matchup boasting the 10th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last nine games against Miami (Fla.).