How to watch Florida State vs. Miami (Fla.): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Florida State vs. Miami (Fla.) basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) @ Florida State
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 11-11; Florida State 19-3
What to Know
The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Hurricanes and the #8 Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Miami (Fla.) hasn't won a contest against FSU since Jan. 7 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Miami (Fla.) ended up a good deal behind the NC State Wolfpack when they played on Wednesday, losing 83-72. The top scorers for Miami (Fla.) were guard Harlond Beverly (20 points) and guard Dejan Vasiljevic (18 points).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, FSU beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 65-59 on Monday. FSU's forward Patrick Williams filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with nine boards.
Miami (Fla.) is now 11-11 while FSU sits at 19-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hurricanes enter the game with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But FSU comes into the matchup boasting the 10th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won six out of their last nine games against Miami (Fla.).
- Jan 18, 2020 - Florida State 83 vs. Miami (Fla.) 79
- Jan 27, 2019 - Florida State 78 vs. Miami (Fla.) 66
- Jan 09, 2019 - Florida State 68 vs. Miami (Fla.) 62
- Jan 27, 2018 - Florida State 103 vs. Miami (Fla.) 94
- Jan 07, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 80 vs. Florida State 74
- Mar 04, 2017 - Florida State 66 vs. Miami (Fla.) 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - Florida State 75 vs. Miami (Fla.) 57
- Feb 14, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 67 vs. Florida State 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 72 vs. Florida State 59
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Maryland up to No. 7
The Terrapins will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska
-
Report: Bob Knight returning to Indiana
Knight was shown the door in Bloomington in 2000, and he's long held a grudge about his icy...
-
Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan State game...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home