Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Florida State

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 15-4; Florida State 7-13

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles are 11-3 against the #20 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. FSU and the Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU won both of their matches against Miami (Fla.) last season (65-64 and 61-60) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

FSU beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 71-64 this past Saturday. Guard Darin Green Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for FSU, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points.

Miami (Fla.) lost a heartbreaker to the Duke Blue Devils when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. The Hurricanes fell in a 68-66 heartbreaker. Guard Jordan Miller put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points along with eight boards.

The Seminoles are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Florida State's victory lifted them to 7-13 while Miami (Fla.)'s defeat dropped them down to 15-4. We'll see if FSU can repeat their recent success or if Miami (Fla.) bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.50

Odds

The Hurricanes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Miami (Fla.).