How to watch Florida State vs. North Carolina: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Florida State

Current Records: North Carolina 10-11; Florida State 18-3

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the #5 Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Donald L. Tucker Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Tar Heels now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

UNC needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 71-70 to the Boston College Eagles. If the result catches you off guard, it should: UNC was the far and away favorite. Guard Brandon Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between FSU and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Seminoles wrapped it up with a 74-63 win on the road. FSU's guard Devin Vassell did his thing and shot 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

UNC is now 10-11 while FSU sits at 18-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNC rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.9 on average. But FSU is even better: they enter the contest with 5.5 blocked shots per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.98

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

North Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Florida State.