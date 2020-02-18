How to watch Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida State vs. Pittsburgh basketball game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Florida State
Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-11; Florida State 21-4
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the #8 Florida State Seminoles at 8 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles should still be feeling good after a victory, while Pitt will be looking to right the ship.
Pitt came up short against the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Saturday, falling 67-57. Pitt got double-digit scores from four players: guard Au'Diese Toney (12), guard Justin Champagnie (12), guard Xavier Johnson (11), and forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (10).
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday FSU sidestepped the Syracuse Orange for an 80-77 win. Forward Patrick Williams (17 points) and guard M.J. Walker (16 points) were the top scorers for FSU.
Pitt is now 15-11 while FSU sits at 21-4. The Seminoles are 17-3 after wins this season, and Pitt is 7-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.96
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
Pittsburgh have won four out of their last five games against Florida State.
- Nov 06, 2019 - Pittsburgh 63 vs. Florida State 61
- Jan 14, 2019 - Pittsburgh 75 vs. Florida State 62
- Feb 18, 2018 - Florida State 88 vs. Pittsburgh 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Pittsburgh 80 vs. Florida State 66
- Jan 23, 2016 - Pittsburgh 74 vs. Florida State 72
-
