How to watch Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Florida State

Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-11; Florida State 21-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the #8 Florida State Seminoles at 8 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles should still be feeling good after a victory, while Pitt will be looking to right the ship.

Pitt came up short against the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Saturday, falling 67-57. Pitt got double-digit scores from four players: guard Au'Diese Toney (12), guard Justin Champagnie (12), guard Xavier Johnson (11), and forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (10).

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday FSU sidestepped the Syracuse Orange for an 80-77 win. Forward Patrick Williams (17 points) and guard M.J. Walker (16 points) were the top scorers for FSU.

Pitt is now 15-11 while FSU sits at 21-4. The Seminoles are 17-3 after wins this season, and Pitt is 7-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.96

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Pittsburgh have won four out of their last five games against Florida State.