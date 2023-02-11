Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Florida State

Current Records: Pittsburgh 17-7; Florida State 8-17

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Florida State Seminoles and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off at noon ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU earned a 71-64 win in their most recent matchup against Pitt in January.

The Seminoles came up short against the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday, falling 76-67. Guard Caleb Mills had a rough night: he played for 28 minutes but put up just five points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Panthers simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Louisville Cardinals at home 91-57. Pitt got double-digit scores from five players: guard Nike Sibande (15), guard Greg Elliott (14), forward Blake Hinson (11), guard Nelly Cummings (11), and forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (11).

FSU is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 17-7 while Florida State's loss dropped them down to 8-17. In Pittsburgh's win, Greg Elliott had 14 points and six assists and Nike Sibande had 15 points in addition to five boards. We'll see if FSU have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.18

Odds

The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won five out of their last nine games against Florida State.