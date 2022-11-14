Who's Playing

Troy @ Florida State

Current Records: Troy 2-0; Florida State 0-2

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. ET Monday at home. Troy will be strutting in after a victory while the Seminoles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The game between FSU and the UCF Knights this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with FSU falling 68-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Cam'Ron Fletcher wasn't much of a difference maker for FSU; Fletcher finished with 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Troy simply couldn't be stopped this past Thursday, as they easily beat the MUW Owls at home 96-42.

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Seminoles are now 0-2 while the Trojans sit at a mirror-image 2-0. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: FSU ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.9 on average. But Troy comes into the contest boasting the 14th most steals per game in college basketball at 7.9. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.