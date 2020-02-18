How to watch Florida vs. Arkansas: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida vs. Arkansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Arkansas @ Florida
Current Records: Arkansas 16-9; Florida 16-9
What to Know
The Florida Gators are 7-1 against the Arkansas Razorbacks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Gators and Arkansas will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida should still be feeling good after a victory, while Arkansas will be looking to right the ship.
Florida strolled past the Vanderbilt Commodores with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 84-66. Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Noah Locke, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points, and forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., who had 15 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Arkansas was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 78-77 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Arkansas had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Mason Jones did his best for the Razorbacks, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 49% of their total) along with six rebounds.
Florida is now 16-9 while Arkansas sits at 16-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Florida comes into the contest boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.7. But Arkansas ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Gators are a solid 7-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida have won seven out of their last eight games against Arkansas.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Florida 66 vs. Arkansas 50
- Jan 09, 2019 - Florida 57 vs. Arkansas 51
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arkansas 80 vs. Florida 72
- Jan 17, 2018 - Florida 88 vs. Arkansas 73
- Mar 01, 2017 - Florida 78 vs. Arkansas 65
- Dec 29, 2016 - Florida 81 vs. Arkansas 72
- Mar 10, 2016 - Florida 68 vs. Arkansas 61
- Feb 03, 2016 - Florida 87 vs. Arkansas 83
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jaden Shackelford earns FOTW honor
CBS Sports' weekly update on the best freshmen in America keeps Vernon Carey Jr. at No. 1
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas remains No. 4
Bill Self's Jayhawks will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with Baylor
-
Kentucky vs. LSU odds, picks, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. LSU matchup 10,000 times.
-
Baylor vs. Oklahoma odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Baylor vs. Oklahoma matchup 10,000...
-
Penn State vs Illinois odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Penn State vs. Illinois matchup 10,000...
-
UNC suffers another heartbreaking loss
The Tar Heels have lost six in a row, and four of those losses have been by a combined six...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium