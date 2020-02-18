How to watch Florida vs. Arkansas: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Florida

Current Records: Arkansas 16-9; Florida 16-9

What to Know

The Florida Gators are 7-1 against the Arkansas Razorbacks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Gators and Arkansas will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida should still be feeling good after a victory, while Arkansas will be looking to right the ship.

Florida strolled past the Vanderbilt Commodores with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 84-66. Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Noah Locke, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points, and forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., who had 15 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Arkansas was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 78-77 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Arkansas had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Mason Jones did his best for the Razorbacks, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 49% of their total) along with six rebounds.

Florida is now 16-9 while Arkansas sits at 16-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Florida comes into the contest boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.7. But Arkansas ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gators are a solid 7-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Florida have won seven out of their last eight games against Arkansas.