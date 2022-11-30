Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Florida

Current Records: Florida A&M 1-4; Florida 4-3

What to Know

The Florida Gators will take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida A&M will be strutting in after a victory while the Gators will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Florida has to be hurting after a devastating 84-55 loss at the hands of the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Florida was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Kyle Lofton (17 points) was the top scorer for Florida.

As for Florida A&M, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Albany State Golden Rams last Monday. The Rattlers secured a 70-65 W over Albany State.

This next matchup looks promising for the Gators, who are favored by a full 30 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Florida's defeat took them down to 4-3 while Florida A&M's win pulled them up to 1-4. A win for Florida would reverse both their bad luck and Florida A&M's good luck. We'll see if Florida manages to pull off that tough task or if Florida A&M keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 30-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.