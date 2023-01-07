Who's Playing
Georgia @ Florida
Current Records: Georgia 11-3; Florida 7-7
What to Know
The Florida Gators are 11-3 against the Georgia Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Gators and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. UGA will be strutting in after a victory while Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.
Florida had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Texas A&M Aggies, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Florida as they fell 66-63 to A&M. Guard Trey Bonham (21 points) was the top scorer for Florida.
Meanwhile, UGA had enough points to win and then some against the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, taking their game 76-64. Georgia's guard Terry Roberts was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points.
Florida is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Florida Atlantic Owls Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-74. In other words, don't count UGA out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.13
Odds
The Gators are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -105
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Georgia.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Florida 84 vs. Georgia 72
- Feb 09, 2022 - Florida 72 vs. Georgia 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Florida 70 vs. Georgia 63
- Jan 23, 2021 - Florida 92 vs. Georgia 84
- Mar 04, 2020 - Florida 68 vs. Georgia 54
- Feb 05, 2020 - Florida 81 vs. Georgia 75
- Mar 02, 2019 - Georgia 61 vs. Florida 55
- Jan 19, 2019 - Florida 62 vs. Georgia 52
- Feb 14, 2018 - Georgia 72 vs. Florida 69
- Jan 30, 2018 - Georgia 72 vs. Florida 60
- Feb 07, 2017 - Florida 72 vs. Georgia 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Florida 80 vs. Georgia 76
- Feb 16, 2016 - Florida 57 vs. Georgia 53
- Jan 02, 2016 - Florida 77 vs. Georgia 63