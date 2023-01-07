Who's Playing

Georgia @ Florida

Current Records: Georgia 11-3; Florida 7-7

What to Know

The Florida Gators are 11-3 against the Georgia Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Gators and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. UGA will be strutting in after a victory while Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Texas A&M Aggies, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Florida as they fell 66-63 to A&M. Guard Trey Bonham (21 points) was the top scorer for Florida.

Meanwhile, UGA had enough points to win and then some against the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, taking their game 76-64. Georgia's guard Terry Roberts was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points.

Florida is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Florida Atlantic Owls Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-74. In other words, don't count UGA out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.13

Odds

The Gators are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -105

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Georgia.