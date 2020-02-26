How to watch Florida vs. LSU: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

LSU @ Florida

Current Records: LSU 19-8; Florida 17-10

What to Know

The LSU Tigers' road trip will continue as they head to Stephen C. O'Connell Center at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Florida Gators. The odds don't look promising for LSU, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, LSU beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 86-80 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Tigers was forward Darius Days, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds and five steals.

Meanwhile, Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Kentucky Wildcats. The losing side was boosted by forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.

LSU is now 19-8 while Florida sits at 17-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: LSU comes into the contest boasting the 20th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.1. Florida is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gators are a 5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida have won five out of their last eight games against LSU.