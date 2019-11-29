How to watch Florida vs. Marshall: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida vs. Marshall basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Florida (home) vs. Marshall (away)
Current Records: Florida 5-2; Marshall 2-3
What to Know
The #24 Florida Gators will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 9 p.m. ET. Florida is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Gators took down the Xavier Musketeers 70-65 on Sunday. The Gators' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Noah Locke, who had 13 points, and F Kerry Blackshear Jr., who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Marshall's way against the Howard Bison as they made off with a 91-63 win.
Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
Their wins bumped the Gators to 5-2 and Marshall to 2-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida and Marshall clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Gators are a big 21-point favorite against the Thundering Herd.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
