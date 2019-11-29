How to watch Florida vs. Marshall: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 24 Florida (home) vs. Marshall (away)

Current Records: Florida 5-2; Marshall 2-3

What to Know

The #24 Florida Gators will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 9 p.m. ET. Florida is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Gators took down the Xavier Musketeers 70-65 on Sunday. The Gators' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Noah Locke, who had 13 points, and F Kerry Blackshear Jr., who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Marshall's way against the Howard Bison as they made off with a 91-63 win.

Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Their wins bumped the Gators to 5-2 and Marshall to 2-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida and Marshall clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Gators are a big 21-point favorite against the Thundering Herd.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.