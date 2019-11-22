How to watch Florida vs. Miami (Fla.): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Florida (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)

Current Records: Florida 3-2; Miami (Fla.) 4-1

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will take on the Florida Gators at noon ET on Friday at TD Arena. Miami (Fla.) is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, Miami (Fla.) took down the Missouri State Bears 74-70. Miami (Fla.)'s G Dejan Vasiljevic was one of the most active players for the team as he had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Florida also played a game with a lot of turnovers (23) and won 70-62 over the Saint Joseph's Hawks.

Their wins bumped the Hurricanes to 4-1 and Florida to 3-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida and Miami (Fla.) both have one win in their last two games.