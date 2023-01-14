Who's Playing

Missouri @ Florida

Current Records: Missouri 13-3; Florida 9-7

What to Know

The #20 Missouri Tigers' road trip will continue as they head to Stephen C. O'Connell Center at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Florida Gators. Florida should still be feeling good after a victory, while Mizzou will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between Mizzou and the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Mizzou falling 82-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Gators strolled past the LSU Tigers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 67-56. It was another big night for Florida's forward Colin Castleton, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards and five blocks. Castleton has also now had at least four blocks in his past four games.

Mizzou is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Mizzou against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Mizzou and Florida were neck-and-neck, but Mizzou came up empty-handed after a 66-65 defeat. Can Mizzou avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Gators are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida have won five out of their last seven games against Missouri.