How to watch Florida vs. Missouri: TV, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

Owners of a combined 3-0 SEC record, Florida and Missouri will duke it out Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.

Despite losing projected top-5 pick Michael Porter Jr. in game one potentially for the entire 2017-18 season, Missouri's done well in Year One of the Cuonzo Martin era. The Tigers are 11-3 behind a veteran-laden starting five headlined by graduate transfer Kassius Robertson, but have a tough road ahead if they are to reach the NCAA Tournament this season.

Florida, meanwhile, has enjoyed an up-and-down season. After a 5-0 start and a steady climb up the rankings, the Gators have cooled off and are 5-4 since then. Coming off an impressive dismantling of one of the SEC's best in Texas A&M this week, though, Mike White's squad is firing on all cylinders ahead of this juicy SEC showdown.

CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm has both Missouri and Florida projected as No. 8 seeds in his updated NCAA Tournament bracket projection.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 1 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET Where : Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis