How to watch Florida vs. Missouri: TV, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
The Gators will put their unblemished SEC record on the line in a road tilt against Missouri
Owners of a combined 3-0 SEC record, Florida and Missouri will duke it out Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.
Despite losing projected top-5 pick Michael Porter Jr. in game one potentially for the entire 2017-18 season, Missouri's done well in Year One of the Cuonzo Martin era. The Tigers are 11-3 behind a veteran-laden starting five headlined by graduate transfer Kassius Robertson, but have a tough road ahead if they are to reach the NCAA Tournament this season.
Florida, meanwhile, has enjoyed an up-and-down season. After a 5-0 start and a steady climb up the rankings, the Gators have cooled off and are 5-4 since then. Coming off an impressive dismantling of one of the SEC's best in Texas A&M this week, though, Mike White's squad is firing on all cylinders ahead of this juicy SEC showdown.
CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm has both Missouri and Florida projected as No. 8 seeds in his updated NCAA Tournament bracket projection.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via Sportsline: Missouri -8.5
- Prediction:. Missouri's been pretty steady this season, but Florida's the better team and is playing at a higher level right now. I like the Gators to come out on top, even if this line shrinks. Pick: Florida +8.5
-
Podcast: Minnesota made a big mistake
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview the weekend's best games
-
Friday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
A loaded weekend features some big games like the No. 6 Sooners vs. the No. 4 Mountaineers
-
Bracketology: OU, Duke rise to top line
The Sooners and Blue Devils are on the rise in Jerry Palm's latest bracket projection
-
Lynch found responsible for misconduct
A school investigation has determined the double-digit scorer should be banned from campus
-
Ewing chews out player for bad shot
Patrick Ewing let one of his own players have it for taking a bad shot
-
Durant donates $3 million to Texas
Durant's gift is the largest by a former University of Texas basketball player
Add a Comment