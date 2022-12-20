Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Florida

Current Records: Oklahoma 8-3; Florida 7-4

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Florida Gators in a holiday battle at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Spectrum Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oklahoma proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went the Sooners' way against Cent. Arkansas as they made off with an 87-66 win. Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to forward Jacob Groves, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Florida took their matchup last week with ease, bagging an 82-48 victory over the Ohio Bobcats. Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Kowacie Reeves led the charge as he had 20 points along with six rebounds.

Oklahoma is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Sooners to 8-3 and the Gators to 7-4. With both Oklahoma and Florida swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Gators are a 3.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma have won two out of their last three games against Florida.