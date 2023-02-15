Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ Florida
Current Records: Ole Miss 10-15; Florida 13-12
What to Know
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Ole Miss winning the first 70-54 at home and Florida taking the second 62-57.
It was close but no cigar for the Rebels as they fell 64-61 to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday. A silver lining for Ole Miss was the play of guard Tye Fagan, who had 17 points.
Meanwhile, Florida came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday, falling 88-80. The losing side was boosted by forward Colin Castleton, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards.
Ole Miss is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Gators are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida have won seven out of their last ten games against Ole Miss.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Florida 62 vs. Ole Miss 57
- Jan 24, 2022 - Ole Miss 70 vs. Florida 54
- Jan 12, 2021 - Florida 72 vs. Ole Miss 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Ole Miss 68 vs. Florida 51
- Jan 14, 2020 - Florida 71 vs. Ole Miss 55
- Jan 30, 2019 - Florida 90 vs. Ole Miss 86
- Jan 13, 2018 - Ole Miss 78 vs. Florida 72
- Jan 03, 2017 - Florida 70 vs. Ole Miss 63
- Feb 09, 2016 - Florida 77 vs. Ole Miss 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Florida 80 vs. Ole Miss 71