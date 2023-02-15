Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Florida

Current Records: Ole Miss 10-15; Florida 13-12

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Ole Miss winning the first 70-54 at home and Florida taking the second 62-57.

It was close but no cigar for the Rebels as they fell 64-61 to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday. A silver lining for Ole Miss was the play of guard Tye Fagan, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Florida came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday, falling 88-80. The losing side was boosted by forward Colin Castleton, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards.

Ole Miss is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Florida have won seven out of their last ten games against Ole Miss.