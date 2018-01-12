How to watch Florida vs. Ole Miss: TV, streaming online, predictions, line, pick

The streaking Gators put their unblemished SEC record on the line on the road against Mississippi

gatorsolemisssaturday.jpg

The Florida Gators (12-4) put their perfect 4-0 SEC record on the line Saturday as they travel to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi. After an up and down 6-4 start that included wins over Gonzaga and Cincinnati, and close losses to Duke and Loyola-Chicago, the Gators have won six straight and are one of only two teams with unblemished SEC records.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, has seen its ups and downs linger from non-conference play into SEC play. The Rebels (9-7) are 2-2 in league play, and enter Saturday with fresh wounds after letting a double-digit lead over No. 22 Auburn slip away.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Florida -4
  • Prediction: Even on the road in a tough environment, I like the Gators to win and cover the spread. Mike White's backcourt is one of the tops in the SEC and, perhaps the country. So give me the Gators -- who are now 4-0 in league play -- to chomp down and win comfortably. Pick: Florida -4
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories