How to watch Florida vs. Ole Miss: TV, streaming online, predictions, line, pick

The Florida Gators (12-4) put their perfect 4-0 SEC record on the line Saturday as they travel to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi. After an up and down 6-4 start that included wins over Gonzaga and Cincinnati, and close losses to Duke and Loyola-Chicago, the Gators have won six straight and are one of only two teams with unblemished SEC records.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, has seen its ups and downs linger from non-conference play into SEC play. The Rebels (9-7) are 2-2 in league play, and enter Saturday with fresh wounds after letting a double-digit lead over No. 22 Auburn slip away.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 1 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET Where : The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi



: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



