How to watch Florida vs. Ole Miss: TV, streaming online, predictions, line, pick
The streaking Gators put their unblemished SEC record on the line on the road against Mississippi
The Florida Gators (12-4) put their perfect 4-0 SEC record on the line Saturday as they travel to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi. After an up and down 6-4 start that included wins over Gonzaga and Cincinnati, and close losses to Duke and Loyola-Chicago, the Gators have won six straight and are one of only two teams with unblemished SEC records.
Ole Miss, meanwhile, has seen its ups and downs linger from non-conference play into SEC play. The Rebels (9-7) are 2-2 in league play, and enter Saturday with fresh wounds after letting a double-digit lead over No. 22 Auburn slip away.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Florida -4
- Prediction: Even on the road in a tough environment, I like the Gators to win and cover the spread. Mike White's backcourt is one of the tops in the SEC and, perhaps the country. So give me the Gators -- who are now 4-0 in league play -- to chomp down and win comfortably. Pick: Florida -4
