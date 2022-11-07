Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Florida

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves and the Florida Gators will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Seawolves were on the positive side of .500 (18-13) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Florida ended up 20-14 last year and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Xavier Musketeers 72-56.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.