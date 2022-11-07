Who's Playing
Stony Brook @ Florida
What to Know
The Stony Brook Seawolves and the Florida Gators will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Seawolves were on the positive side of .500 (18-13) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Florida ended up 20-14 last year and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Xavier Musketeers 72-56.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 22, 2021 - Florida 87 vs. Stony Brook 62