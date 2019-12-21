How to watch Florida vs. Utah State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida vs. Utah State basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah State @ Florida
Current Records: Utah State 11-2; Florida 7-3
What to Know
The Florida Gators and the Utah State Aggies will compete for holiday cheer at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at BB&T Center.
Everything came up roses for Florida against the Providence Friars on Tuesday as the squad secured an 83-51 victory. Florida F Keyontae Johnson looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Utah State escaped with a win against the South Florida Bulls by the margin of a single basket, 76-74. The Aggies got double-digit scores from five players: G Sam Merrill (21), C Neemias Queta (18), F Justin Bean (12), F Alphonso Anderson (12), and G Abel Porter (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Florida are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Florida to 7-3 and Utah State to 11-2. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Center -- Sunrise, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gators are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 133
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
