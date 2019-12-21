How to watch Florida vs. Utah State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah State @ Florida

Current Records: Utah State 11-2; Florida 7-3

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the Utah State Aggies will compete for holiday cheer at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at BB&T Center.

Everything came up roses for Florida against the Providence Friars on Tuesday as the squad secured an 83-51 victory. Florida F Keyontae Johnson looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Utah State escaped with a win against the South Florida Bulls by the margin of a single basket, 76-74. The Aggies got double-digit scores from five players: G Sam Merrill (21), C Neemias Queta (18), F Justin Bean (12), F Alphonso Anderson (12), and G Abel Porter (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Florida are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Florida to 7-3 and Utah State to 11-2. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: BB&T Center -- Sunrise, Florida

BB&T Center -- Sunrise, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 133

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.