Vanderbilt @ Florida

Current Records: Vanderbilt 12-12; Florida 13-11

The Vanderbilt Commodores haven't won a contest against the Florida Gators since Feb. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Commodores and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Vanderbilt should still be riding high after a victory, while the Gators will be looking to regain their footing.

Vanderbilt skirted by the Tennessee Volunteers 66-65 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Tyrin Lawrence with 0:01 remaining. Vanderbilt's Lawrence filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, a win for Florida just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 97-69 walloping at the Alabama Crimson Tide's hands. Forward Colin Castleton did his best for the Gators, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to ten rebounds.

The Commodores are expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Vanderbilt is now 12-12 while Florida sits at 13-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Vanderbilt has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 79th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Gators' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 21st in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.42

The Gators are a big 9-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Florida have won ten out of their last 16 games against Vanderbilt.