Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Cornell 2-0, Fordham 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will be playing at home against the Cornell Big Red at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Fordham ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They managed a 68-64 victory over the Seahawks.

Fordham relied on the efforts of Japhet Medor, who earned 17 points along with 6 assists, and Elijah Gray, who earned 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though Morrisville State scored an imposing 86 points on Wednesday, Cornell still came out on top. Everything went the Big Red's way against the Mustangs as the Big Red made off with a 107-86 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Cornell.

The Rams' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Big Red, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Looking forward, Fordham is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 19-11-1 record against the spread.

Fordham ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 18-1 when favored last season. Rams fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,214.17. On the other hand, Cornell was 3-6 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Fordham is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

