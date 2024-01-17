Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Davidson 10-6, Fordham 8-8

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

What to Know

Fordham is 1-9 against Davidson since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Davidson took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Fordham, who comes in off a win.

Even though Fordham has not done well against St. Bona. recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Rams came out on top against the Bonnies by a score of 80-74.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Rose, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Davidson fought the good fight in their overtime contest against George Wash. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 83-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials. Davidson's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Grant Huffman, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Connor Kochera was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

The victory got the Rams back to even at 8-8. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 10-6.

Fordham came out on top in a nail-biter against Davidson when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 73-71. Will Fordham repeat their success, or does Davidson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.