Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Davidson 15-16, Fordham 12-19

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Davidson is 9-1 against Fordham since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Davidson Wildcats and the Fordham Rams are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Davidson and three for Fordham.

On Saturday, the Wildcats ended up a good deal behind the Hawks and lost 89-71.

Despite the defeat, Davidson had strong showings from Grant Huffman, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine assists, and Reed Bailey, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. Bailey didn't help Davidson's cause all that much against Loyola Chi. on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Fordham on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 58-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams.

The Wildcats' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-16. As for the Rams, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season.

Davidson strolled past Fordham in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 68-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Davidson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Davidson has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.