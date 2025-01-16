Halftime Report
Who's Playing
Massachusetts Minutemen @ Fordham Rams
Current Records: Massachusetts 6-11, Fordham 8-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Massachusetts and Fordham are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. The Minutemen are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Saturday, Massachusetts came up short against George Mason and fell 77-70.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Rahsool Diggins, who earned 21 points in addition to two steals. Marqui Worthy was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 13 points.
Meanwhile, Fordham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 74-64 to Davidson.
The losing side was boosted by Japhet Medor, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.
Massachusetts has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for Fordham, they now have a losing record at 8-9.
Massachusetts skirted past Fordham 66-64 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Massachusetts since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Fordham is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 153.5 points.
Series History
Fordham and Massachusetts both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 06, 2024 - Massachusetts 66 vs. Fordham 64
- Feb 08, 2023 - Fordham 77 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Mar 02, 2022 - Massachusetts 81 vs. Fordham 73
- Feb 28, 2022 - Fordham 85 vs. Massachusetts 73
- Feb 03, 2021 - Massachusetts 60 vs. Fordham 54
- Jan 17, 2021 - Massachusetts 65 vs. Fordham 46
- Feb 22, 2020 - Massachusetts 57 vs. Fordham 49
- Feb 06, 2019 - Fordham 85 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Jan 27, 2018 - Fordham 82 vs. Massachusetts 69
- Jan 21, 2017 - Fordham 71 vs. Massachusetts 68