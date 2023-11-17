Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Norfolk State 3-0, Fordham 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

What to Know

Norfolk State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the Fordham Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Norfolk State might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Monday.

On Monday, the Spartans were able to grind out a solid win over the Pirates, taking the game 75-68.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Fordham last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Big Red.

The Spartans' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Despite that those victories, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Rams, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Norfolk State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.