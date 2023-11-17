Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Norfolk State 3-0, Fordham 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Norfolk State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Fordham Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Fordham took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Norfolk State, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pirates, taking the game 75-68.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Fordham last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-73 to the Big Red.

The Spartans have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Rams, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Norfolk State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Norfolk State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fordham is a 4.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

