North Texas Mean Green @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: North Texas 5-3, Fordham 4-5

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fordham has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the North Texas Mean Green at 11:30 a.m. ET at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Fordham on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 80-77. Fordham got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:30 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Abdou Tsimbila put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, North Texas' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos.

Despite the loss, North Texas had strong showings from Jason Edwards, who scored 20 points along with 3 steals, and C.J. Noland, who scored 12 points along with 4 steals. Noland continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, North Texas were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Boise State only pulled down five.

The losses dropped the Rams to 4-5 and the Highlanders to 2-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.