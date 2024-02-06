Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: VCU 14-8, Fordham 10-12

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

What to Know

VCU is 7-1 against the Rams since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Rams beat the Spiders 63-52.

VCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kuany Kuany out in front who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Rams narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Billikens 67-65.

The Rams have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Rams, their victory bumped their record up to 10-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: VCU have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Fordham, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes this season. Given VCU's sizable advantage in that area, the Rams will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went VCU's way against the Rams when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the Rams made off with a 80-61 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

VCU has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Fordham.