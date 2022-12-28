Who's Playing

Davidson @ Fordham

Current Records: Davidson 7-5; Fordham 12-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams haven't won a contest against the Davidson Wildcats since Jan. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Fordham has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Davidson at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but last week Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham ultimately received the gift of an 80-77 win from a begrudging VMI squad. The overall outcome was to be expected, but VMI made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Fordham's forward Khalid Moore, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it looks like the Wildcats must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Davidson as they fell 73-70 to the Northeastern Huskies. A silver lining for Davidson was the play of guard Grant Huffman, who had 18 points and five assists. Huffman hadn't helped his team much against the Purdue Boilermakers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Fordham's win lifted them to 12-1 while Davidson's loss dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if Fordham can repeat their recent success or if Davidson bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Davidson have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Fordham.