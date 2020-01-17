How to watch Fordham vs. Davidson: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Davidson @ Fordham

Current Records: Davidson 7-9; Fordham 6-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Fordham Rams are heading back home. They will take on the Davidson Wildcats at noon ET on Sunday at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Fordham needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 58-56 to the Duquesne Dukes. G Ty Perry (17 points) and G Jalen Cobb (16 points) were the top scorers for the Rams.

Meanwhile, Davidson entered their contest against the Richmond Spiders on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Davidson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-64 to Richmond. The over/under? 134. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Fordham suffered a grim 77-52 defeat to Davidson when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Maybe the Rams will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Davidson have won five out of their last seven games against Fordham.