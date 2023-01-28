Who's Playing

George Washington @ Fordham

Current Records: George Washington 11-9; Fordham 16-4

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Fordham and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with George Washington winning the first 64-55 at home and the Rams taking the second 70-66.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham enjoyed a cozy 79-68 victory over St. Bonaventure. Among those leading the charge for Fordham was forward Khalid Moore, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Colonials escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Saint Joseph's Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 92-91. George Washington's guard Brendan Adams did his thing and shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 32 points.

Their wins bumped Fordham to 16-4 and George Washington to 11-9. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fordham.