Who's Playing
George Washington @ Fordham
Current Records: George Washington 11-9; Fordham 16-4
What to Know
The Fordham Rams will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Fordham and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with George Washington winning the first 64-55 at home and the Rams taking the second 70-66.
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham enjoyed a cozy 79-68 victory over St. Bonaventure. Among those leading the charge for Fordham was forward Khalid Moore, who had 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Colonials escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Saint Joseph's Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 92-91. George Washington's guard Brendan Adams did his thing and shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 32 points.
Their wins bumped Fordham to 16-4 and George Washington to 11-9. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
George Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fordham.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Fordham 70 vs. George Washington 66
- Jan 30, 2022 - George Washington 64 vs. Fordham 55
- Mar 03, 2021 - George Washington 53 vs. Fordham 49
- Dec 30, 2020 - George Washington 71 vs. Fordham 47
- Mar 11, 2020 - Fordham 72 vs. George Washington 52
- Mar 04, 2020 - Fordham 63 vs. George Washington 52
- Jan 22, 2020 - Fordham 59 vs. George Washington 54
- Mar 06, 2019 - Fordham 67 vs. George Washington 56
- Jan 30, 2019 - George Washington 79 vs. Fordham 61
- Mar 07, 2018 - George Washington 78 vs. Fordham 72
- Feb 28, 2018 - George Washington 72 vs. Fordham 56
- Mar 01, 2017 - George Washington 67 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 03, 2016 - George Washington 69 vs. Fordham 63