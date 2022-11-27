Who's Playing

Harvard @ Fordham

Current Records: Harvard 5-1; Fordham 5-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Harvard Crimson at 1:30 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Rams have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Tuesday. Fordham enjoyed a cozy 71-60 win over Stonehill. Among those leading the charge for Fordham was forward Khalid Moore, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Harvard didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Friday, but they still walked away with a 61-55 victory. The Crimson can attribute much of their success to Chris Ledlum, who had 30 points along with nine boards and five steals.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Rams and Harvard clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Harvard have won both of the games they've played against Fordham in the last eight years.