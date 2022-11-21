Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Fordham

Current Records: Holy Cross 1-3; Fordham 3-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Holy Cross Crusaders at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Fordham didn't have too much trouble with the Illinois-Chicago Flames at home this past Saturday as they won 79-65. Fordham's guard Darius Quisenberry looked sharp as he had 25 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Holy Cross as they fell 81-79 to the Stonehill Skyhawks this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Holy Cross had been the slight favorite coming in.

Fordham's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Holy Cross' defeat dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if Fordham can repeat their recent success or if the Crusaders bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.