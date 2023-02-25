Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Fordham

Current Records: Rhode Island 8-19; Fordham 22-6

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Fordham and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when Fordham and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers clashed on Wednesday, but Fordham ultimately edged out the opposition 71-69. Fordham's guard Darius Quisenberry did his thing and had 26 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island came up short against the George Washington Colonials on Wednesday, falling 89-80. Guard Jalen Carey had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Fordham is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Rhode Island have struggled against the spread on the road.

Fordham's victory lifted them to 22-6 while Rhode Island's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 8-19. If Fordham want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Rhode Island's guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 30 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Malik Martin, who had 21 points along with eight boards and three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: USA Network

Odds

The Rams are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rhode Island have won five out of their last nine games against Fordham.