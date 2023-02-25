Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ Fordham
Current Records: Rhode Island 8-19; Fordham 22-6
What to Know
The Fordham Rams will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Fordham and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Things were close when Fordham and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers clashed on Wednesday, but Fordham ultimately edged out the opposition 71-69. Fordham's guard Darius Quisenberry did his thing and had 26 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island came up short against the George Washington Colonials on Wednesday, falling 89-80. Guard Jalen Carey had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.
Fordham is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Rhode Island have struggled against the spread on the road.
Fordham's victory lifted them to 22-6 while Rhode Island's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 8-19. If Fordham want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Rhode Island's guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 30 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Malik Martin, who had 21 points along with eight boards and three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The Rams are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rhode Island have won five out of their last nine games against Fordham.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Rhode Island 82 vs. Fordham 79
- Feb 02, 2022 - Fordham 61 vs. Rhode Island 55
- Jan 24, 2021 - Rhode Island 52 vs. Fordham 42
- Feb 26, 2020 - Rhode Island 76 vs. Fordham 75
- Feb 16, 2019 - Fordham 66 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 24, 2018 - Rhode Island 78 vs. Fordham 58
- Feb 15, 2017 - Fordham 53 vs. Rhode Island 43
- Mar 05, 2016 - Fordham 64 vs. Rhode Island 61
- Jan 27, 2016 - Rhode Island 79 vs. Fordham 63