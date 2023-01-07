Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ Fordham

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 6-8; Fordham 12-3

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 8-1 against the Fordham Rams since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Hawks and Fordham will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Saint Joseph's was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 76-56 beatdown courtesy of the Dayton Flyers. Four players on Saint Joseph's scored in the double digits: guard Cameron Brown (13), guard Erik Reynolds II (12), forward Kacper Klaczek (11), and guard Christian Winborne (10).

Meanwhile, Fordham was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 82-79 to the Rhode Island Rams. Guard Darius Quisenberry did his best for Fordham, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count Fordham out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won eight out of their last nine games against Fordham.