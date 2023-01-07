Who's Playing
Saint Joseph's @ Fordham
Current Records: Saint Joseph's 6-8; Fordham 12-3
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 8-1 against the Fordham Rams since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Hawks and Fordham will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Saint Joseph's was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 76-56 beatdown courtesy of the Dayton Flyers. Four players on Saint Joseph's scored in the double digits: guard Cameron Brown (13), guard Erik Reynolds II (12), forward Kacper Klaczek (11), and guard Christian Winborne (10).
Meanwhile, Fordham was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 82-79 to the Rhode Island Rams. Guard Darius Quisenberry did his best for Fordham, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 42% of their total).
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count Fordham out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Saint Joseph's have won eight out of their last nine games against Fordham.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. Fordham 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - Saint Joseph's 73 vs. Fordham 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Saint Joseph's 66 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 14, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 71 vs. Fordham 55
- Jan 20, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 68 vs. Fordham 46
- Feb 04, 2017 - Fordham 86 vs. Saint Joseph's 83
- Jan 07, 2017 - Saint Joseph's 70 vs. Fordham 55
- Feb 06, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 82 vs. Fordham 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 80 vs. Fordham 55