Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Fordham

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 13-13; Fordham 20-5

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Fordham Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham will be strutting in after a win while the Bonnies will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for St. Bonaventure as they fell 56-54 to the Duquesne Dukes this past Saturday. Guard Moses Flowers wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Flowers finished with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: this past Saturday Fordham sidestepped the Davidson Wildcats for a 73-71 victory. It was another big night for Fordham's forward Khalid Moore, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.

The Bonnies are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

St. Bonaventure ended up a good deal behind the Rams when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 79-68. Can St. Bonaventure avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $147.07

Odds

The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won nine out of their last ten games against Fordham.